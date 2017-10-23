Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)
OR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.04CAD
23 Oct 2017
16.04CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.06%)
$0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$16.03
$16.03
Open
$15.96
$15.96
Day's High
$16.21
$16.21
Day's Low
$15.95
$15.95
Volume
156,978
156,978
Avg. Vol
371,258
371,258
52-wk High
$17.58
$17.58
52-wk Low
$11.90
$11.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sean Roosen
|53
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Bryan Coates
|2014
|President
|
Elif Levesque
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance
|
Luc Lessard
|52
|Senior Vice President - Technical Services
|
Frederic Ruel
|2016
|Vice President, Corporate Controller
- BRIEF-OSISKO INCREASES ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES TO C$284 MLN
- BRIEF-Osisko announces C$260 mln bought deal of convertible senior unsecured debentures
- Cautious investors still favouring gold royalty companies over miners
- GRAPHIC-Cautious investors still favouring gold royalty companies over miners
- BRIEF-Osisko Gold entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares