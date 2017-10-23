Edition:
Orange SA (ORAN.PA)

ORAN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

13.65EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€13.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,838,059
52-wk High
€15.80
52-wk Low
€13.09

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stephane Richard

56 2011 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of Executive Committee

Ramon Fernandez

50 2016 Delegate Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Pierre Louette

55 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, General Secretariat of the Group, Orange Wholesale France and Purchases. Member of the Executive Committee

Thierry Bonhomme

61 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Orange Business Services, Member of the Executive Committee

Bruno Mettling

58 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations in Africa and the Middle East (MEA), Member of the Executive Committee
Orange SA News

