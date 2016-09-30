Edition:
United Kingdom

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

ORBC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

119.10INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.35 (+4.70%)
Prev Close
Rs113.75
Open
Rs114.20
Day's High
Rs120.40
Day's Low
Rs114.00
Volume
3,153,877
Avg. Vol
2,553,927
52-wk High
Rs191.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mukesh Jain

56 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

Jitender Singh

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Ekta Pasricha

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Himanshu Joshi

2016 Executive Director

K. Acharya

2011 Member - Top Management Team
» More People

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd News

» More ORBC.NS News