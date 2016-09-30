Orient Cement Ltd (ORCE.NS)
ORCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
158.45INR
10:59am BST
158.45INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.80 (+0.51%)
Rs0.80 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs157.65
Rs157.65
Open
Rs158.00
Rs158.00
Day's High
Rs159.85
Rs159.85
Day's Low
Rs158.00
Rs158.00
Volume
294,955
294,955
Avg. Vol
273,247
273,247
52-wk High
Rs182.75
Rs182.75
52-wk Low
Rs114.80
Rs114.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chandra Birla
|60
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Desh Khetrapal
|60
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sushil Gupta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rahul Deshmukh
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Deepanjali Gulati
|2015
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, IR Contact Officer