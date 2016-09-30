Edition:
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (ORCR.NS)

ORCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,342.65INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-26.60 (-1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs1,369.25
Open
Rs1,369.00
Day's High
Rs1,385.90
Day's Low
Rs1,342.60
Volume
2,257
Avg. Vol
10,918
52-wk High
Rs1,460.00
52-wk Low
Rs670.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

J. Goenka

77 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Anurag Jain

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Pranab Maity

2012 Senior Manager Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Arvind Goenka

52 2009 Managing Director, Executive Director

H. Shashikumar

52 2013 Director - Nominee of LIC
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd News

