Edition:
United Kingdom

Orpea SA (ORP.PA)

ORP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

101.70EUR
3:43pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.30 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
€103.00
Open
€103.05
Day's High
€103.20
Day's Low
€101.65
Volume
45,647
Avg. Vol
95,802
52-wk High
€107.35
52-wk Low
€70.36

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Claude Marian

2011 Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee

Yves Le Masne

2011 Chief Executive Officer, Financial Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Director

Jean-Claude Brdenk

2013 Chief Operating Officer

Sophie Kalaidjian

38 2015 Director, Employee Representative

Alexandre Malbasa

Director
» More People

Orpea SA News

» More ORP.PA News