Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)
ORPP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.95INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.80 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs100.15
Open
Rs100.95
Day's High
Rs102.50
Day's Low
Rs99.95
Volume
398,636
Avg. Vol
336,147
52-wk High
Rs113.00
52-wk Low
Rs56.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chandra Birla
|60
|1978
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ram Dutta
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Manohar Pachisia
|69
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
B. Gilra
|2008
|Key Management Personnel
|
Gauri Rasgotra
|2014
|Independent Director