Norbord Inc (OSB.TO)
OSB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
46.69CAD
23 Oct 2017
46.69CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.17 (+0.37%)
$0.17 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$46.52
$46.52
Open
$46.41
$46.41
Day's High
$46.85
$46.85
Day's Low
$46.34
$46.34
Volume
465,448
465,448
Avg. Vol
263,548
263,548
52-wk High
$51.75
$51.75
52-wk Low
$28.91
$28.91
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
J. Peter Gordon
|56
|2015
|Non-independent Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Wijnbergen
|54
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent Director
|
J. Barrie Shineton
|70
|2017
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Robin Lampard
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Michael Dawson
|2008
|Senior Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Logistics
- BRIEF-Norbord reports secondary bought deal offering of its common shares by Brookfield
