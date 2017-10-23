Osisko Mining Inc (OSK.TO)
OSK.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.98CAD
23 Oct 2017
3.98CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.75%)
$-0.03 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
$4.01
$4.01
Open
$3.98
$3.98
Day's High
$4.01
$4.01
Day's Low
$3.91
$3.91
Volume
307,897
307,897
Avg. Vol
758,216
758,216
52-wk High
$5.65
$5.65
52-wk Low
$2.08
$2.08
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sean Roosen
|53
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
John Burzynski
|53
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Blair Zaritsky
|36
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Jose Vizquerra
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President - Corporate Development , Director
|
Robert Wares
|55
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Exploration and Resource Development, Independent Director
- BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces $50 million bought deal private placement of flow-through shares
- BRIEF-Royal Nickel Corp arranges $6 mln financing to fund 2017 gold exploration programs
- BRIEF-Osisko intersects 936 g/t AU over 2.5 metres at windfall
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as U.S. avoids government shutdown