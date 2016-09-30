Edition:
United Kingdom

Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE)

OSRn.DE on Xetra

62.51EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.09 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
€63.60
Open
€63.72
Day's High
€63.80
Day's Low
€61.98
Volume
498,238
Avg. Vol
321,914
52-wk High
€73.51
52-wk Low
€46.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Bauer

56 2013 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Olaf Berlien

54 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Roland Busch

52 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Michael Knuth

59 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Ingo Bank

48 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
Osram Licht AG News

