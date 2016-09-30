Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE)
OSRn.DE on Xetra
62.51EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-1.09 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
€63.60
Open
€63.72
Day's High
€63.80
Day's Low
€61.98
Volume
498,238
Avg. Vol
321,914
52-wk High
€73.51
52-wk Low
€46.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Bauer
|56
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Olaf Berlien
|54
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Roland Busch
|52
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Michael Knuth
|59
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Ingo Bank
|48
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
