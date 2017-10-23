Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO)
OTEX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
42.81CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Jenkins
|57
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Barrenechea
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Director
|
John Doolittle
|53
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Muhi Majzoub
|55
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Engineering
|
Aditya Maheshwari
|43
|2016
|Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer
- BRIEF-Open Text Corp recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender" offer
- BRIEF-Open Text extends tender offer for Guidance Software
- BRIEF-Open Text Corp files for potential mixed shelf size not disclosed - SEC filing
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX near flat as dip in resource shares offsets positive earnings
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX up on Valeant, Ritchie results; BlackBerry falls on sell rating