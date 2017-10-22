Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (OTKAR.IS)
OTKAR.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
106.90TRY
22 Oct 2017
106.90TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.10TL (+0.09%)
0.10TL (+0.09%)
Prev Close
106.80TL
106.80TL
Open
106.70TL
106.70TL
Day's High
107.40TL
107.40TL
Day's Low
105.70TL
105.70TL
Volume
81,537
81,537
Avg. Vol
176,617
176,617
52-wk High
150.40TL
150.40TL
52-wk Low
97.05TL
97.05TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kudret Onen
|64
|2006
|Chairman of the Board
|
Huseyin Odabas
|Vice General Manager - Finance
|
Ali Alptekin
|Vice General Manager - Production and Supply
|
Mustafa Bakirci
|2008
|Vice General Manager - Armoured Vehicles
|
Murat Ulutas
|2014
|Vice General Manager - Engineering