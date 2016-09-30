Edition:
United Kingdom

Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1ZGn.DE)

P1ZGn.DE on Xetra

18.16EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
€18.30
Open
€18.33
Day's High
€18.41
Day's Low
€17.94
Volume
140,813
Avg. Vol
172,046
52-wk High
€18.70
52-wk Low
€12.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Theodor Seitz

65 2003 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Wolfgang Egger

2002 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Alfred Hoschek

54 2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Uwe Reuter

61 2017 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Karim Bohn

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
» More People

Patrizia Immobilien AG News

» More P1ZGn.DE News