Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1ZGn.DE)
P1ZGn.DE on Xetra
18.16EUR
4:35pm BST
18.16EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.14 (-0.77%)
€-0.14 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
€18.30
€18.30
Open
€18.33
€18.33
Day's High
€18.41
€18.41
Day's Low
€17.94
€17.94
Volume
140,813
140,813
Avg. Vol
172,046
172,046
52-wk High
€18.70
€18.70
52-wk Low
€12.80
€12.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Theodor Seitz
|65
|2003
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Wolfgang Egger
|2002
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Alfred Hoschek
|54
|2015
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Uwe Reuter
|61
|2017
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Karim Bohn
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 23
- BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires global 'fund of funds' business
- BRIEF-Patrizia immobilien wins 200 mln eur pan-european portfolio mandate
- BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien has 700 million euros for acquisitions - CEO
- BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires Munich’s boutique Ruby Hotel