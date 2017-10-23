Edition:
United Kingdom

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO)

PAAS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.41CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$21.40
Open
$21.19
Day's High
$21.58
Day's Low
$21.19
Volume
134,857
Avg. Vol
208,954
52-wk High
$27.99
52-wk Low
$18.70

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ross Beaty

66 2004 Independent Chairman of the Board

Michael Steinmann

51 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

A. Robert Doyle

2004 Chief Financial Officer

Steven Busby

45 2008 Chief Operating Officer

Bret Boster

2017 Country Manager – Argentina
» More People

Pan American Silver Corp News

» More PAAS.TO News