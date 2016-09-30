Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)
PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
20,097.85INR
11:10am BST
20,097.85INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs447.80 (+2.28%)
Rs447.80 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
Rs19,650.10
Rs19,650.10
Open
Rs19,599.00
Rs19,599.00
Day's High
Rs20,377.00
Rs20,377.00
Day's Low
Rs19,458.60
Rs19,458.60
Volume
23,449
23,449
Avg. Vol
13,385
13,385
52-wk High
Rs20,377.00
Rs20,377.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30
Rs12,387.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pradeep Jaipuria
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Vedji Ticku
|49
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
C. Murugesh
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sunder Genomal
|60
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
M. Cariappa
|43
|2012
|Senior General Manager - Sales & Marketing