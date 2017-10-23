Edition:
United Kingdom

Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA)

PAM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

48.70ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$2.25 (+4.84%)
Prev Close
$46.45
Open
$47.70
Day's High
$48.80
Day's Low
$47.15
Volume
2,056,030
Avg. Vol
1,072,099
52-wk High
$48.80
52-wk Low
$19.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin

53 2016 Chairman of the Board

Gustavo Mariani

47 2016 President, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of New Business and Generation

Ricardo Torres

59 2016 Co-Chief Executive Officer, Vice President, Director, Director of Distribution

Gabriel Cohen

53 2007 Corporate Finance Director

Orlando Escudero

Co-Director of Operations and Maintenance
» More People

