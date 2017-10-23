Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA)
PAM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
48.70ARS
23 Oct 2017
48.70ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$2.25 (+4.84%)
$2.25 (+4.84%)
Prev Close
$46.45
$46.45
Open
$47.70
$47.70
Day's High
$48.80
$48.80
Day's Low
$47.15
$47.15
Volume
2,056,030
2,056,030
Avg. Vol
1,072,099
1,072,099
52-wk High
$48.80
$48.80
52-wk Low
$19.00
$19.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin
|53
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Gustavo Mariani
|47
|2016
|President, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of New Business and Generation
|
Ricardo Torres
|59
|2016
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Vice President, Director, Director of Distribution
|
Gabriel Cohen
|53
|2007
|Corporate Finance Director
|
Orlando Escudero
|Co-Director of Operations and Maintenance
