Parrot SA (PARRO.PA)
PARRO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
10.71EUR
3:49pm BST
10.71EUR
3:49pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.04 (-0.37%)
€-0.04 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
€10.75
€10.75
Open
€10.75
€10.75
Day's High
€10.78
€10.78
Day's Low
€10.66
€10.66
Volume
19,886
19,886
Avg. Vol
74,043
74,043
52-wk High
€13.00
€13.00
52-wk Low
€6.87
€6.87
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Henri Seydoux
|55
|1994
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Gilles Labossiere
|55
|2008
|Financial and Administrative Director
|
Samuel Grand
|2011
|Head of Varioptic Business Unit
|
Yannick Levy
|2011
|Head of Digital Tuner Business Unit
|
Eric Riyahi
|2005
|Chief Commercial Officer in charge of OEM activities
