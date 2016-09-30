Edition:
Parrot SA (PARRO.PA)

PARRO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

10.71EUR
3:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
€10.75
Open
€10.75
Day's High
€10.78
Day's Low
€10.66
Volume
19,886
Avg. Vol
74,043
52-wk High
€13.00
52-wk Low
€6.87

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Henri Seydoux

55 1994 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Gilles Labossiere

55 2008 Financial and Administrative Director

Samuel Grand

2011 Head of Varioptic Business Unit

Yannick Levy

2011 Head of Digital Tuner Business Unit

Eric Riyahi

2005 Chief Commercial Officer in charge of OEM activities
Parrot SA News

