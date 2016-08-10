Edition:
United Kingdom

Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

PAYS.L on London Stock Exchange

586.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
586.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,895,003
52-wk High
600.53
52-wk Low
229.21

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dennis Jones

66 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Joel Leonoff

52 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Brian McArthur-Muscroft

51 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Oscar Nieboer

2017 Group's first Chief Marketing Officer

Anthony Hunter

Company Secretary
Paysafe Group PLC News

Market Views

