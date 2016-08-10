Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)
PAYS.L on London Stock Exchange
586.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
586.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
586.50
586.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,895,003
3,895,003
52-wk High
600.53
600.53
52-wk Low
229.21
229.21
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dennis Jones
|66
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Joel Leonoff
|52
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Brian McArthur-Muscroft
|51
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Oscar Nieboer
|2017
|Group's first Chief Marketing Officer
|
Anthony Hunter
|Company Secretary
- These 2 FTSE stocks are making the news! Should you buy?
- Should you buy Zoopla Property Group plc, Paysafe Group plc and Intertek Group plc following today's news?
- Are Purplebricks Group plc, Anglo American plc and Paysafe Group plc the three best stock picks EVER?
- Are Aggreko plc, Paysafe Group Plc & Bovis Homes Group plc The FTSE's Ultimate Growth Buys?
- Are Paysafe Group Plc, Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC And Interserve plc Cracking Growth Bargains?
- 3 Great Growth Picks For 2016: Redrow plc, Zoopla Property Group PLC, Paysafe Group Plc?