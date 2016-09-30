Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBBG.DE)
PBBG.DE on Xetra
12.44EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guenther Braeunig
|61
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Andreas Arndt
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Thomas Koentgen
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Dagmar Kollmann
|52
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Andreas Schenk
|45
|2014
|Member of the Management Board and Chief Risk Officer
- German stocks - Factors to watch on September 12
- BRIEF-CORRECTED-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank CEO says won't rule out asset purchases
- BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank CEO says won't rule out asset sales
- German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14
- BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank now sees FY profit at upper end of range