Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBBG.DE)

PBBG.DE on Xetra

12.44EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
€12.34
Open
€12.31
Day's High
€12.44
Day's Low
€12.27
Volume
179,703
Avg. Vol
354,437
52-wk High
€13.00
52-wk Low
€8.54

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Guenther Braeunig

61 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Andreas Arndt

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Thomas Koentgen

2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Dagmar Kollmann

52 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Andreas Schenk

45 2014 Member of the Management Board and Chief Risk Officer
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG News

