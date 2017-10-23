Edition:
United Kingdom

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO)

PBH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

104.04CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
$104.05
Open
$104.30
Day's High
$105.50
Day's Low
$103.95
Volume
45,097
Avg. Vol
64,307
52-wk High
$105.50
52-wk Low
$62.94

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bruce Hodge

64 2009 Independent Chairman of the Board

George Paleologou

56 2009 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Will Kalutycz

2000 Chief Financial Officer

Douglas Goss

58 1999 General Counsel, Corporate Secretary

Johnny Ciampi

45 2009 Independent Director
Premium Brands Holdings Corp News

