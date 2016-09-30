Publity AG (PBYG.DE)
PBYG.DE on Xetra
37.08EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guenther Loew
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Olek
|49
|2003
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Norbert Kistermann
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Frederik Mehlitz
|52
|2014
|Member of the Management Board
|
Hans-Juergen Klumpp
|2017
|Member of the Supervisory Board
- BRIEF-Publity sells office complex in Munich
- BRIEF-Publity extends rental agreements in Bielefeld and Aschheim (Munich)
- BRIEF-Publity sells Takko company headquarters in Nordrhein-Westfalen
- BRIEF-Publity: CEO Thomas Olek's contract extended till 2023
- BRIEF-Publity buys fully rented office building in Mülheim an der Ruhr