Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (PCAR4.SA)

PCAR4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

78.50BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.50 (-1.88%)
Prev Close
R$ 80.00
Open
R$ 79.80
Day's High
R$ 80.19
Day's Low
R$ 78.50
Volume
647,700
Avg. Vol
870,656
52-wk High
R$ 81.39
52-wk Low
R$ 47.56

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Charles Henri Naouri

68 Chairman of the Board

Ronaldo Labrudi dos Santos Pereira

61 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser

47 2012 Vice Chairman of the Board

Christophe Jose Hidalgo

49 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board

Antonio Sergio Salvador dos Santos

49 2016 Executive Vice-President of Human Resources and Management
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao News

