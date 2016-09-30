PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)
PCJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
353.85INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.95 (+2.30%)
Prev Close
Rs345.90
Open
Rs345.35
Day's High
Rs355.95
Day's Low
Rs345.15
Volume
1,080,765
Avg. Vol
2,448,696
52-wk High
Rs395.70
52-wk Low
Rs143.98
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Padam Gupta
|60
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjeev Bhatia
|52
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ramesh Sharma
|58
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Vijay Panwar
|38
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Balram Garg
|45
|2005
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
