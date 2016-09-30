Edition:
United Kingdom

PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)

PCJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

353.85INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.95 (+2.30%)
Prev Close
Rs345.90
Open
Rs345.35
Day's High
Rs355.95
Day's Low
Rs345.15
Volume
1,080,765
Avg. Vol
2,448,696
52-wk High
Rs395.70
52-wk Low
Rs143.98

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Padam Gupta

60 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sanjeev Bhatia

52 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Ramesh Sharma

58 2014 Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director

Vijay Panwar

38 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Balram Garg

45 2005 Managing Director, Whole Time Director
» More People

PC Jeweller Ltd News

» More PCJE.NS News