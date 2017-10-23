Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO)
PD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.02CAD
23 Oct 2017
3.02CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.07 (-2.27%)
$-0.07 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
$3.09
$3.09
Open
$3.11
$3.11
Day's High
$3.14
$3.14
Day's Low
$2.99
$2.99
Volume
2,427,150
2,427,150
Avg. Vol
2,019,620
2,019,620
52-wk High
$8.21
$8.21
52-wk Low
$2.99
$2.99
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steven Krablin
|66
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Kevin Neveu
|56
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Carey Ford
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Gene Stahl
|2008
|President - Drilling Operations
|
Veronica Foley
|2016
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Precision drilling announces addition of new director
- BRIEF-Precision Drilling provides hurricane Harvey's impact on operations
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as investors await corporate earnings
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise with earnings in focus
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with financials; ends lower for 3rd straight month