Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)
PDL.L on London Stock Exchange
80.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
80.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
80.00
80.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,265,584
3,265,584
52-wk High
173.60
173.60
52-wk Low
59.25
59.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adonis Pouroulis
|46
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Johan Dippenaar
|59
|2005
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jacques Breytenbach
|44
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Koos Visser
|46
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Jim Davidson
|71
|2005
|Technical Director, Executive Director
