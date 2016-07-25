Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)

Edition:
80.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
80.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,265,584
52-wk High
173.60
52-wk Low
59.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Adonis Pouroulis

46 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Johan Dippenaar

59 2005 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jacques Breytenbach

44 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Koos Visser

46 2016 Chief Operating Officer

Jim Davidson

71 2005 Technical Director, Executive Director
Petra Diamonds Ltd News

Market Views

