Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO.WA)
PEO.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
119.10PLN
1:49pm BST
119.10PLN
1:49pm BST
Change (% chg)
-6.10zł (-4.87%)
-6.10zł (-4.87%)
Prev Close
125.20zł
125.20zł
Open
124.00zł
124.00zł
Day's High
124.35zł
124.35zł
Day's Low
117.55zł
117.55zł
Volume
1,944,353
1,944,353
Avg. Vol
674,851
674,851
52-wk High
147.40zł
147.40zł
52-wk Low
114.30zł
114.30zł
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrzej Kopyrski
|51
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board
|
Michal Krupinski
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board
|
Tomasz Kubiak
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board
|
Michal Lehmann
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board
|
Marek Lusztyn
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board
