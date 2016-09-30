Edition:
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO.WA)

PEO.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

119.10PLN
1:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

-6.10zł (-4.87%)
Prev Close
125.20zł
Open
124.00zł
Day's High
124.35zł
Day's Low
117.55zł
Volume
1,944,353
Avg. Vol
674,851
52-wk High
147.40zł
52-wk Low
114.30zł

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrzej Kopyrski

51 2008 Vice Chairman of the Management Board

Michal Krupinski

2017 Vice Chairman of the Management Board

Tomasz Kubiak

2017 Vice Chairman of the Management Board

Michal Lehmann

2017 Vice Chairman of the Management Board

Marek Lusztyn

2017 Vice Chairman of the Management Board
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA News

