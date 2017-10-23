Edition:
Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA)

PER.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

23.35ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.15 (+5.18%)
Prev Close
$22.20
Open
$23.00
Day's High
$23.35
Day's Low
$22.00
Volume
79,051
Avg. Vol
94,169
52-wk High
$23.65
52-wk Low
$7.31

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin

2016 Chairman of the Board

Marcos Benicio Pompa Antunes

2017 Chief Executive Officer

Gustavo Mariani

Vice Chairman of the Board

Maelcio Mauricio Soares

2017 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Hector Daniel Casal

Director of Legal Affairs
