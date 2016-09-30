Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)
PERS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
655.60INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.10 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs667.70
Open
Rs667.70
Day's High
Rs668.00
Day's Low
Rs651.00
Volume
45,011
Avg. Vol
109,109
52-wk High
Rs695.00
52-wk Low
Rs559.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anand Deshpande
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sunil Sapre
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hari Haran
|2008
|President of Persistent System, Inc
|
Ranganath Puranik
|2013
|President and Head of Sales of Persistent Systems Inc
|
Mritunjay Singh
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Persistent Systems Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 12 pct
- BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems says to develop Ohio department of commerce's elicensing system
- BRIEF-Persistent Systems June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct
- BRIEF-Persistent Systems unit in Germany signs deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland
