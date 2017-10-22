Edition:
Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS (PETKM.IS)

PETKM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.31TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.01TL (-0.16%)
Prev Close
6.32TL
Open
6.30TL
Day's High
6.35TL
Day's Low
6.27TL
Volume
9,918,659
Avg. Vol
22,049,767
52-wk High
6.58TL
52-wk Low
3.39TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vagif Aliyev

58 2009 Chairman of the Board - Representative of SOCAR Turkey Petrokimya A.S.

Anar Mammadov

46 2016 General Manager

David Mammadov

62 Vice Chairman of the Board

Riza Bozoklar

48 2013 Assistant General Manager (Financial Affairs)

Nihat Gurbuz

2011 Assistant General Manager (Operations)
Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS News

