Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
PETR4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
16.20BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho
|71
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Pedro Pullen Parente
|64
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Ivan de Souza Monteiro
|54
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Investor Relations Officer
|
Paulo Jose Alves
|Chief Accounting Officer
|
Joao Adalberto Elek
|57
|2015
|Chief of Governance, Risk and Compliance Officer
- Brazil's Petrobras loses tax income case, will appeal
- Brazil's Petrobras starts non-binding phase of gas pipeline sale process
- Petrobras applies to swap environmental fines for services
- UPDATE 1-Brazil inflation reaches 3-mth high as cooking gas prices spike