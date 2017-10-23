Edition:
United Kingdom

Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)

PETSP.L on London Stock Exchange

180.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
181.30
Open
180.60
Day's High
180.90
Day's Low
177.60
Volume
1,487,018
Avg. Vol
1,708,994
52-wk High
246.30
52-wk Low
154.10

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tony DeNunzio

53 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ian Kellett

2016 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Dennis Millard

66 2014 Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Michael Iddon

2016 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Sally Hopson

2014 Chief Executive Officer - Vet Group
» More People

Pets at Home Group PLC News

» More PETSP.L News