Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)
PETSP.L on London Stock Exchange
180.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
180.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.55%)
-1.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
181.30
181.30
Open
180.60
180.60
Day's High
180.90
180.90
Day's Low
177.60
177.60
Volume
1,487,018
1,487,018
Avg. Vol
1,708,994
1,708,994
52-wk High
246.30
246.30
52-wk Low
154.10
154.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tony DeNunzio
|53
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ian Kellett
|2016
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Dennis Millard
|66
|2014
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Iddon
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Sally Hopson
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Vet Group