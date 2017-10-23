Edition:
United Kingdom

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)

PFE.N on New York Stock Exchange

36.40USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
$36.42
Open
$36.34
Day's High
$36.78
Day's Low
$36.34
Volume
4,342,321
Avg. Vol
5,068,550
52-wk High
$36.78
52-wk Low
$29.83

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ian Read

63 2011 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Frank D'Amelio

59 2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Business Operations

Albert Bourla

55 2016 Group President - Pfizer Innovative Health

Mikael Dolsten

58 2010 President - Worldwide Research and Development

John Young

52 2016 Group President - Pfizer Essential Health
Pfizer Inc News

