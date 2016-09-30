Pioneer Food Group Ltd (PFGJ.J)
PFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,438.00ZAc
2:39pm BST
11,438.00ZAc
2:39pm BST
Change (% chg)
-17.00 (-0.15%)
-17.00 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
11,455.00
11,455.00
Open
11,366.00
11,366.00
Day's High
11,520.00
11,520.00
Day's Low
11,229.00
11,229.00
Volume
420,043
420,043
Avg. Vol
445,599
445,599
52-wk High
18,949.00
18,949.00
52-wk Low
11,020.00
11,020.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Zitulele Combi
|64
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Phildon Roux
|51
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Felix Lombard
|47
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Piet Burger
|53
|Executive of Supply Chain
|
Tertius Carstens
|53
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
- BRIEF-Pioneer Food says FY revenue decreased by between 4 pct and 6 pct
- South African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 4
- CEO of South Africa's Pioneer Foods announces retirement
- BRIEF-Pioneer Food says Tertius Carstens to take over as CEO on Oct. 1
- UPDATE 1-S.African stocks slip from record highs, rand stronger