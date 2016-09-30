Edition:
United Kingdom

Pioneer Food Group Ltd (PFGJ.J)

PFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,438.00ZAc
2:39pm BST
Change (% chg)

-17.00 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
11,455.00
Open
11,366.00
Day's High
11,520.00
Day's Low
11,229.00
Volume
420,043
Avg. Vol
445,599
52-wk High
18,949.00
52-wk Low
11,020.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Zitulele Combi

64 2010 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Phildon Roux

51 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Felix Lombard

47 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Piet Burger

53 Executive of Supply Chain

Tertius Carstens

53 2017 Chief Executive Officer
» More People

