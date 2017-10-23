Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)
PG.N on New York Stock Exchange
87.30USD
23 Oct 2017
87.30USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.95 (-1.08%)
$-0.95 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
$88.25
$88.25
Open
$88.65
$88.65
Day's High
$88.86
$88.86
Day's Low
$86.87
$86.87
Volume
3,347,426
3,347,426
Avg. Vol
2,265,021
2,265,021
52-wk High
$94.67
$94.67
52-wk Low
$81.18
$81.18
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Taylor
|59
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jon Moeller
|53
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Steven Bishop
|53
|2016
|Group President - Global Health Care
|
Giovanni Ciserani
|55
|2016
|Group President - Global Fabric and Home Care and Global Baby and Feminine Care
|
Gary Coombe
|53
|2014
|President - Europe Selling and Market Operations
- BRIEF-P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 bln notes offering
- BRIEF-P&G says offering of €500 mln 0.500 pct notes due 2024 priced at 99.378 pct
- RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs harvest
- BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock
- BRIEF-P&G files for potential debt shelf offering