Premier Gold Mines Ltd (PG.TO)

PG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.52CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
$3.51
Open
$3.47
Day's High
$3.57
Day's Low
$3.45
Volume
203,966
Avg. Vol
819,791
52-wk High
$4.13
52-wk Low
$1.87

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Begeman

62 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Ewan Downie

50 2006 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Steven Filipovic

2012 Chief Financial Officer

Stephen McGibbon

54 2011 Executive Vice President - Corporate and Project Development

Charles Ronkos

2016 Executive Vice President - Project Development of Americas
Premier Gold Mines Ltd News

