Premier Gold Mines Ltd (PG.TO)
PG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.52CAD
23 Oct 2017
3.52CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.28%)
$0.01 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
$3.51
$3.51
Open
$3.47
$3.47
Day's High
$3.57
$3.57
Day's Low
$3.45
$3.45
Volume
203,966
203,966
Avg. Vol
819,791
819,791
52-wk High
$4.13
$4.13
52-wk Low
$1.87
$1.87
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Begeman
|62
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ewan Downie
|50
|2006
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Steven Filipovic
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Stephen McGibbon
|54
|2011
|Executive Vice President - Corporate and Project Development
|
Charles Ronkos
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Project Development of Americas
- BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results
- BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.07
- BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces
- BRIEF-Premier Gold provides South Arturo update
- BRIEF-Royal Nickel Corp arranges $6 mln financing to fund 2017 gold exploration programs