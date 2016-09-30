Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGN.WA)
PGN.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
6.65PLN
1:51pm BST
6.65PLN
1:51pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.10zł (-1.48%)
-0.10zł (-1.48%)
Prev Close
6.75zł
6.75zł
Open
6.74zł
6.74zł
Day's High
6.74zł
6.74zł
Day's Low
6.63zł
6.63zł
Volume
1,814,129
1,814,129
Avg. Vol
2,795,675
2,795,675
52-wk High
6.98zł
6.98zł
52-wk Low
4.55zł
4.55zł
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bartlomiej Nowak
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Piotr Wozniak
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Piotr Sprzaczak
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Michal Pietrzyk
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Finance
|
Radoslaw Bartosik
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Operations