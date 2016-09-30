Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)
PGRD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
215.05INR
11:29am BST
215.05INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.50 (+0.70%)
Rs1.50 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs213.55
Rs213.55
Open
Rs213.30
Rs213.30
Day's High
Rs215.90
Rs215.90
Day's Low
Rs211.40
Rs211.40
Volume
3,966,029
3,966,029
Avg. Vol
4,913,215
4,913,215
52-wk High
Rs226.60
Rs226.60
52-wk Low
Rs166.95
Rs166.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
I. Jha
|57
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Director - Projects
|
Divya Tandon
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R. Sasmal
|58
|2015
|Director - Projects & Operations, Whole-Time Director
|
Ravi Singh
|57
|2012
|Director - Personnel, Whole Time Director
|
Sunil Agrawal
|Executive Director - LD&C, CC
- BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
- BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln
- UPDATE 1-India launches exchange-traded fund for asset sales
- BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts