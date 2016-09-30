Edition:
Peregrine Holdings Ltd (PGRJ.J)

PGRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,863.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

23.00 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
2,840.00
Open
2,889.00
Day's High
2,889.00
Day's Low
2,770.00
Volume
59,938
Avg. Vol
243,545
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
2,501.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sean Melnick

47 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Robert Katz

51 2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Mandy Yachad

55 2010 Executive Director

Leonard Harris

54 2014 Lead Independent Non-Executive Director

Pauline Goetsch

47 2010 Non-Executive Director
