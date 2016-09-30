Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)
PGSN.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
860.80CZK
11:21am BST
860.80CZK
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
-9.20Kč (-1.06%)
-9.20Kč (-1.06%)
Prev Close
870.00Kč
870.00Kč
Open
880.60Kč
880.60Kč
Day's High
880.60Kč
880.60Kč
Day's Low
860.70Kč
860.70Kč
Volume
2,590
2,590
Avg. Vol
16,829
16,829
52-wk High
1,027.00Kč
1,027.00Kč
52-wk Low
753.10Kč
753.10Kč
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marek Modecki
|56
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Frantisek Rezac
|39
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Marian Rasik
|41
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Frantisek Klaska
|56
|2006
|Technical Director, Executive Director
|
Jan Sykora
|2012
|Non-Executive Director