Edition:
United Kingdom

Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)

PGSN.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

860.80CZK
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

-9.20Kč (-1.06%)
Prev Close
870.00Kč
Open
880.60Kč
Day's High
880.60Kč
Day's Low
860.70Kč
Volume
2,590
Avg. Vol
16,829
52-wk High
1,027.00Kč
52-wk Low
753.10Kč

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marek Modecki

56 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Frantisek Rezac

39 2008 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Marian Rasik

41 2010 Finance Director, Executive Director

Frantisek Klaska

56 2006 Technical Director, Executive Director

Jan Sykora

2012 Non-Executive Director
» More People

Pegas Nonwovens SA News

» More PGSN.PR News