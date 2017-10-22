Edition:
United Kingdom

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (PGSUS.IS)

PGSUS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

29.28TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.36TL (-1.21%)
Prev Close
29.64TL
Open
29.78TL
Day's High
29.78TL
Day's Low
29.10TL
Volume
1,755,684
Avg. Vol
2,193,633
52-wk High
30.78TL
52-wk Low
11.99TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ali Sabanci

46 Chairman of the Board

Huseyin Ozdogru

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Serhan Ulga

Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs and Human Resources

Ilgar Alptekin

General Manager - Air Manas

Nadir Kabas

Senior Vice General Manager - Operations
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS News

