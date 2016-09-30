Palm Hills Developments Company SAE (PHDC.CA)
PHDC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
3.86EGP
1:29pm BST
3.86EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£0.05 (+1.31%)
£0.05 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
£3.81
£3.81
Open
£3.95
£3.95
Day's High
£4.00
£4.00
Day's Low
£3.82
£3.82
Volume
13,753,932
13,753,932
Avg. Vol
11,204,366
11,204,366
52-wk High
£4.00
£4.00
52-wk Low
£2.22
£2.22
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yassin Mansour
|2005
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Tariq Abdul Rahman
|2014
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Timuthi Collins
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Mohammed Al Amin Mansour
|2011
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ali Farghali
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board
- MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems pull down Saudi, Dubai developers active on earnings
- BRIEF-Palm Hills, NUCA to develop EGP 150 bln residential project
- BRIEF-Egypt's Palm Hills Developments H1 standalone profit falls
- BRIEF-Egypt's Palm Hills says on track to achieve FY17 sales target
- BRIEF-Egypt's Palm Hills Developments Q2 consol profit rises