Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG.AS)
PHG.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
35.11EUR
9:34am BST
35.11EUR
9:34am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.70 (-1.95%)
€-0.70 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
€35.81
€35.81
Open
€35.19
€35.19
Day's High
€35.40
€35.40
Day's Low
€34.99
€34.99
Volume
1,228,014
1,228,014
Avg. Vol
3,010,633
3,010,633
52-wk High
€36.12
€36.12
52-wk Low
€26.28
€26.28
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jeroen van der Veer
|69
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Francois van Houten
|57
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Management
|
Christine Poon
|65
|2014
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Secretary
|
Abhijit Bhattacharya
|55
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board of Management
|
Sophie Bechu
|57
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer