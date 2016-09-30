Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PHIL.NS)
PHIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
909.70INR
11:26am BST
909.70INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.00 (-1.41%)
Rs-13.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs922.70
Rs922.70
Open
Rs931.95
Rs931.95
Day's High
Rs961.45
Rs961.45
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Rs885.00
Volume
1,600,452
1,600,452
Avg. Vol
601,743
601,743
52-wk High
Rs961.45
Rs961.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00
Rs202.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjiv Goenka
|54
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Raj Gupta
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kaushik Mukherjee
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kaushik Roy
|50
|2014
|Managing Director, Director
|
Kusum Dadoo
|2015
|Director