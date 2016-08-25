Edition:
United Kingdom

Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L)

PHNX.L on London Stock Exchange

758.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
758.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
876,089
52-wk High
817.48
52-wk Low
691.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Henry Staunton

69 2015 Chairman of the Board

Clive Bannister

59 2011 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

James McConville

2012 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Andy Moss

2014 Chief Executive - Phoenix Life

Wayne Snow

2013 Group Chief Risk Officer
» More People

Phoenix Group Holdings News

» More PHNX.L News

Market Views

» More PHNX.L Market Views