Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOE.NS)
PHOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
562.75INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
AshokKumar Ruia
|66
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shishir Shrivastava
|37
|2011
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Pradumna Kanodia
|49
|2011
|Director - Finance, Executive Director
|
Shrikant Kambli
|2011
|Vice President - Projects Kurla & Pune
|
Prakash Mantripragada
|2011
|Vice President - Projects
- BRIEF-Phoenix Mills says unit buys 50 pct stake in Columbus Investment Advisory
- BRIEF-Phoenix Mills' raises shareholding in Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd
- BRIEF-Crest Ventures announces share purchase deal with Phoenix Mills
- BRIEF-Phoenix Mills acquires equity stake of Eder River
- BRIEF-Phoenix Mills, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board buy Pune site for 1.61 bln rupees