Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)
PHP.L on London Stock Exchange
118.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
118.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
118.25
118.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
792,131
792,131
52-wk High
123.50
123.50
52-wk Low
105.00
105.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alun Jones
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Howell
|2017
|Finance Director
|
Harry Hyman
|1996
|Managing Director, Director
|
Ian Rutter
|2016
|Director
|
Mark Creedy
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Director
