Polaris Infrastructure Inc (PIF.TO)

PIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.15CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.20 (+1.25%)
Prev Close
$15.95
Open
$15.93
Day's High
$16.15
Day's Low
$15.91
Volume
14,061
Avg. Vol
17,756
52-wk High
$17.89
52-wk Low
$13.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jorge Bernhard

60 2016 Chairman of the Board

Marc Murnaghan

43 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Shane Downey

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Steven Scott

2010 Corporate Secretary, Director - Investor Relations

Tom Ogryzlo

2016 Director
Polaris Infrastructure Inc News