PI Industries Ltd (PIIL.NS)
PIIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
793.00INR
11:29am BST
793.00INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs11.90 (+1.52%)
Rs11.90 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs781.10
Rs781.10
Open
Rs775.10
Rs775.10
Day's High
Rs795.90
Rs795.90
Day's Low
Rs775.10
Rs775.10
Volume
80,269
80,269
Avg. Vol
165,897
165,897
52-wk High
Rs963.95
Rs963.95
52-wk Low
Rs675.00
Rs675.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Narayan Seshadri
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Salil Singhal
|69
|2016
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Mayank Singhal
|42
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Jayashree Satagopan
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Investor Relations Officer
|
Naresh Kapoor
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary