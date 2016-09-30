Pick N Pay Stores Ltd (PIKJ.J)
PIKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,814.00ZAc
2:38pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gareth Ackerman
|58
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Brasher
|55
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Richard Van Rensburg
|54
|2011
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Aboubakar Jakoet
|59
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Ackerman
|48
|2010
|Executive Director
