Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SAB de CV (PINFRA.MX)

PINFRA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

183.13MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.65 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
$183.78
Open
$183.01
Day's High
$184.90
Day's Low
$182.00
Volume
399,001
Avg. Vol
617,747
52-wk High
$219.05
52-wk Low
$161.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Penaloza Alanis

44 2013 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Carlos Cesarman Kolteniuk

53 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Director

Luis Fernando Valle Alvarez

44 2015 Finance Director

Manuel Perez del Toro Rivera Torres

41 2007 Chief Operating Officer

Francisco Hugo Cajiga Castillo

47 2001 Director of Legal Affairs
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SAB de CV News

